WOE IS ME: Alberta senator Wells calls $184,000-a-year senate job a huge burden'

An Alberta senator appointed over the province's elected nominees says life in the Red Chamber has become a "huge burden" that affects their health and well-being. Blacklock's Reporter says Sen. Kris Wells made the comment during a recent budget committee hearing while opposing cuts to the Senate's $139.3 million spending plan for 2026."It is easy to say we should be cutting from senators' budgets when you are from Ontario and Québec," Wells said. "It is very different when you are coming from other parts of Canada. Travel and accommodation and being away from family is a huge burden." Wells added that the job "takes a toll" on senators' health and warned against appointing cost-cutting committee members who might have "perceived biases."Senators make a base pay of $184,800, plus expenses.Other senators were unimpressed. ."I look around the table and see representatives from all regions of the country," said Sen. Raymonde Saint-German of Quebec."Above all, I see senators who understand the role of the Senate and the economic situation in Canada."Wells, a former University of Alberta professor and LGBTQ activist, was appointed to the Senate by Prime Minister Mark Carney in August 2024 at her own request. The move drew sharp criticism from Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, who accused Ottawa of ignoring the will of voters. Smith noted that 1.1 million Albertans had previously elected Senate nominees ready to serve but were bypassed for what she called "left-wing partisans who will do whatever the Liberals order them to.".The debate over Senate spending comes as the chamber faces pressure to rein in costs that have ballooned 38% over the past decade, despite no increase in the number of senators. A total of 449 staff now support the chamber's 105 members.Chief corporate services officer Pascale Legault said the federal government expects the Senate to identify savings of 7.5% next year. Opposition Leader Sen. Leo Housakos said that should be easy. "There is plenty in the Senate, I think, in terms of luxuries," he said, suggesting senators downgrade from business to economy flights..Other senators backed him."Stop executive class travel. Stop spousal language training. Stop spousal travel outside the capital," said Sen. Jim Quinn of New Brunswick."We could make those decisions today."While some senators argued they already lack resources to do their jobs, critics say it's time the Senate trimmed perks before asking Canadians to foot a larger bill.