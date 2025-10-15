Woman charged after fatal stabbing in downtown Campbell River

A 29-year-old woman is in custody after a fatal stabbing in downtown Campbell River early Sunday morning.Campbell River RCMP say the attack happened shortly before 2 a.m. on Sunday in the 1300 block of Dogwood St. An officer from the local Crime Prevention Unit was patrolling nearby and arrived at the scene within a minute of the call. Police say the officer identified and arrested the suspect as she tried to flee.Two additional officers arrived soon after and began life-saving efforts for a 30-year-old woman suffering from a critical stab wound. Despite the combined efforts of police, Campbell River Fire, and BC Ambulance personnel, the victim died from her injuries.Friends identified the victim as Victoria Nesbitt, a homeless woman with a severe hearing impairment who communicated by writing on cardboard.Charges of second-degree murder were approved against 29-year-old Pauline Bruce, who remains in custody..The Campbell River RCMP’s Major Crime Unit, North Island RCMP Forensics, and “C” Watch continue to investigate.Police spoke with several witnesses but say some people left before giving statements. Anyone with information is asked to contact Campbell River RCMP at 250-286-6221.