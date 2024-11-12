Woman charged in Mission road rage assault; Canada-wide warrant issued

Police have announced charges against Amber Jenelle Toews, 35, from Edmonton, in connection with a violent road rage incident on September 8 that left two young adults seriously injured in Mission, BC. Toews faces charges of assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm, and mischief under $5,000, and a Canada-wide arrest warrant has been issued for her.Mission RCMP, in coordination with law enforcement in Alberta and other western provinces, are actively working to locate and arrest Toews, who is known to travel throughout British Columbia and neighboring regions. Authorities urge the public to call 911 immediately if they see Toews, and to avoid approaching her. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is encouraged to contact Mission RCMP at 604-826-7161 or their local police.The male suspect in the road rage incident, 38-year-old Johnathan Hebrada-Walters of Edmonton, was found deceased in Langley on September 21. The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has since linked his death to the ongoing BC gang conflict, but investigators do not believe there is any connection between Hebrada-Walters' homicide and the road rage incident in Mission.