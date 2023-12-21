Woman charged with human trafficking in Langley

A woman is facing 14 charges related to human trafficking following an in-depth investigation conducted by the Langley RCMP Serious Crime Section. Jennifer Lynn Stephens, the accused, was arrested on December 7 2023, on outstanding warrants after failing to appear in court in July.The Langley RCMP Serious Crime Section initiated the investigation in the spring of 2023, responding to a distress call on March 7 from a gas station near a hotel in the 20400-block of 88 Ave. in the Township of Langley. The attending officers provided first aid to an injured and distressed adult female who walked into the gas station seeking help. This incident led to an assault charge being filed against Jennifer Lynn Stephens.In July 2023, Stephens was supposed to appear in court on the Langley charges but did not attend, resulting in a Canada-wide arrest warrant.Despite her absence, Langley Serious Crime investigators continued to collect evidence, collaborating with the BC Prosecution Service. The charges against Stephens include trafficking in persons, material benefit from sexual services of a person under 18 years, procuring a person under 18 years, forcible confinement, assault causing bodily harm, assault with a weapon, uttering threats, trafficking of a person under 18, material benefit from sexual services and advertising sexual services.Insp. Erica Moir, the Operations Support Officer of Langley RCMP, emphasized the rarity of human trafficking charges in Canada due to the hidden nature and complexity of these offenses. "Human trafficking charges are rare in Canada," said Moir. "Our investigators worked closely with partners, allowing us to support the victims, identify a suspect and successfully obtain the evidence necessary for criminal charges."Human trafficking involves the exploitation of individuals through recruitment, transportation or harbouring for the purpose of exploitation, often for sexual or forced labor. In this case, it is alleged that victims were trafficked for sexual exploitation in Langley.Moir encouraged victims or those aware of human trafficking situations to seek help. "If you or a loved one are a victim of human trafficking, or you believe someone else is, please know you are not alone and there is help available." Individuals can contact their local police department, the 24-hour Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-833-900-1010, or reach out to The Canadian Centre To End Human Trafficking for assistance.