Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
Norman asked witnesses to contact CPS’ non-emergency line, 403-266-1234, and it will reach out to them about any information they have. At this time, he said he doesn't know if it was a suicide or accident.
He said it will be combing the area for CCTV footage and will be looking at it from inside the train.
CPS had cordoned off an area with yellow tape to examine the incident further. A few of its officers and Calgary Transit officials showed up to examine the scene.
It sent a reconstruction team in to look at the site. The reconstruction team placed a few evidence markers at the front of the train.
This prompted the downtown core to be filled with more walkers than usual at this time of day because of trains being stalled. Shuttle buses are running westbound along 6 Ave. and eastbound along 9 Ave.
Due to the way people were seated on the LRT, Norman said he is unsure if there would be any witnesses onboard. It cares more about speaking to witnesses who were walking by.
People on the train will be identified, contacted, and asked if they saw the incident. If they did, CPS will go into more depth with them.
Norman said it wants to ensure the LRT driver has the support she needs and gets a recount of the events.
He could not speak on the injuries the victim died from.
He expects the area to be cordoned off for at least another four hours. The road was reopened around 2:15 p.m.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(1) comment
So the LRT's in Alberta kill yet another person. How many is that now? Well, the one in Edmonton alone kills at least two or three per year, and it's been around for over 40 years now.
So what's that? 100 dead now? Or more?
And this just the people who get killed by being hit by the LRT. Then there are all the people who get murdered on the LRT, and all the billions those stupid LRT's waste and all the crime and violence and other problems they cause.
The LRT's in Alberta are an utter failure. They pose a clear and present lethal danger to our citizens and they waste billions of our tax dollars. The province needs to shut those horrible things off and order them demolished asap.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.