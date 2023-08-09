LRT accident

The Calgary Police Service said it is unsure if the incident is an accident or suicide. 

A women is dead after she was struck by an eastbound LRT train near Centre Street Station around 8:53 a.m. 

“She was transported to hospital where she did die of underlying injuries,” said Calgary Police Service (CPS) Sgt. Brad Norman at a Wednesday press conference. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

guest399
guest399

So the LRT's in Alberta kill yet another person. How many is that now? Well, the one in Edmonton alone kills at least two or three per year, and it's been around for over 40 years now.

So what's that? 100 dead now? Or more?

And this just the people who get killed by being hit by the LRT. Then there are all the people who get murdered on the LRT, and all the billions those stupid LRT's waste and all the crime and violence and other problems they cause.

The LRT's in Alberta are an utter failure. They pose a clear and present lethal danger to our citizens and they waste billions of our tax dollars. The province needs to shut those horrible things off and order them demolished asap.

