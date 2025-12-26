Woman dead after being struck by police vehicle in Surrey on Christmas morning

A woman is dead after being struck by a police cruiser in Surrey on Christmas morning.The Independent Investigations Office of BC is looking into the incident.According to the IIO, Surrey Police Services officers were leaving a gas station in the 10800 block of 132 St. around 6 a.m. on December 25 when they were involved in a collision with the woman, who has not been identified.She was rushed to hospital, but pronounced dead a short time later."There are two factors that the IIO considers at the beginning of each investigation," the agency wrote. "If there has been an injury that meets the threshold of serious harm, as defined by the Police Act, or a death; and ... if there is a connection between the serious harm/death and officer action or inaction."If both conditions are met," they added, "the investigation will continue to examine all available evidence to determine what occurred. At the conclusion of the investigation, the chief civilian director will consider whether there are reasonable grounds to believe that an offence may have occurred."