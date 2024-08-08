Woman flees with canine culprit after dog mauled to death in Stanley Park

The owner of a dog that allegedly mauled another in Stanley Park earlier this week was caught on camera fleeing the scene as the victim slowly succumbed to her injuries.Both the woman and the canine culprit have not yet been identified, and are still at large..Footage from the aftermath of the attack showed the woman running up a trail as a number of bystanders gave chase, one of whom repeatedly honked the horn on his electric scooter. She and her dog eventually made their way into the woods, at which point the pursuit ended.The incident took place around 5:30 p.mm Monday while Langley residents AJ Tay, Andrea Jagdeo and their children were out for a walk near Second Beach. Though it was a holiday, Tay stopped at the concession to take a work call, leaving his wife and kids with their maltipoo, Sky. All of a sudden, he heard screaming and turned around to see Sky in the jaws of a large dog. In a post on Facebook, Jagdeo explained that Sky was just 5 lbs. and had recently turned three. The other dog had allegedly been off leash at the time of the attack."I didn’t know if she was still alive or dead," Tay told Global News, "so I didn’t know if I wanted to jump in to save her or just stand there and watch it all happen, but me being me, I jumped in.""I didn’t care if I was going to get bit or mauled," he added. "All I cared about was releasing her from the dog's mouth. I just remember feeling and touching the other dog's teeth, and my hands were just at it, just trying to pry and it just wouldn't let up."Tay noted that the woman "kept running even after countless attempts from pedestrians and bystanders telling her to stop, telling her to turn herself in, telling her to just, you know, communicate."He went on to explain that following the attack, a stranger offered a ride to a local vet, but that it was too late, and Sky was declared dead upon arrival."We love you Sky bear," Jagdeo wrote in memory of the family pet. "You are our princess and will always be our princess. Rest in peace my sweet girl. You brought so much joy to our lives."