News

Woman flees with canine culprit after dog mauled to death in Stanley Park

Both the woman and the canine culprit have not yet been identified, and are still at large.
Woman flees with canine culprit after dog mauled to death in Stanley Park
Andrea Jagdeo / Facebook
Loading content, please wait...
Vancouver
Bcpoli
Stanley Park
Dog Attack
Yvr
Yvrcc

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news