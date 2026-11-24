CALGARY — A woman is dead and two other people suffered smoke inhalation following a fire at a southwest Calgary apartment building Monday night.The Calgary Fire Department (CFD) was called to the 7700 block of Elbow Dr. at approximately 9:45 p.m. after reports of a fire at a three-storey, 12-unit apartment complex.Firefighters arrived to find residents fleeing the building as heavy smoke and flames poured from a third-floor window.Crews initially battled the blaze from outside before entering the building to extinguish the flames and search for residents..Alberta wildfire season ends with 785 fires and dramatically fewer hectares burned\n\n.Firefighters found two people suffering from smoke inhalation.All occupants of the apartment where the fire broke out had escaped, but a cat was found dead inside the suite.As firefighters continued searching the third floor, they encountered near-zero visibility from thick smoke in an adjacent apartment.Crews discovered an unconscious woman and carried her outside, where firefighters and emergency medical personnel attempted to revive her.The woman was rushed to hospital but was pronounced dead en route.Fire investigators were called to the scene, with crews remaining at the building overnight to assist with the investigation and ensure the property was safe.The cause of the blaze has not been released.