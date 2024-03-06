Woman opposed to gender neutral changing areas tossed out of Ontario city council meeting

A woman was thrown out of a city council meeting in Cambridge, ON, where members were voting on a glass-walled “universal gender neutral common area” for a new recreation centre. The so-called “gender neutral” area would replace conventional mens’ and womens’ changerooms, according to blueprints released by Reduxx on social media. Apparently men, women and children are expected to change in front of each other. The council voted 7-2 in favour of following through with the proposal to build the new multiplex recreation centre — but not before having to contend with one woman who spoke out against the idea that would put women and children in a vulnerable position. .Janice Fiaschetti of the nearby city of Kitchener, said there was enormous potential for people to misuse and abuse such an open-concept changing space. Mayor Jan Liggett was at first exceedingly kind and welcoming to Fiaschetti, until the concerned citizen started raising red flags about the idea. Then Liggett told her she was getting too worked up and she should “breathe deeply.” Finally she was told to stop talking altogether, accused her point of being irrelevant and finally called for security to remove her. "At issue is the council's plan that is laid out in the MJMA architectural (company) drawings to have open universal bathrooms, changerooms and showers," said Fiaschetti. "I ask if any of the councilors provide a guarantee to ensure our children will be safe in any of these areas.""Having these open areas whereby, for example, a young child or a young female can be changing, using the washroom or showering with men who very well could be naked or choose not to cover themselves, would not be a safe environment for them," she continued, adding young women getting changed would also be impacted by the presence of young men. Fiaschetti pointed to the architectural blueprints which show people will have access to “grooming cubicles," making it sound innocuous, but these grooming cubicles will have high walls, showers and a privacy lock on the door. .“What if those same grooming cubicles allow the opportunistic individual to have contact with a vulnerable young child?" said Fiaschetti. "Let us not be naive. Our children are exposed to people who do not have their best interests in mind. Now you have the universal open area for males, females and children to change together."“You’re going in a direction that’s not allowed here,” said Liggett. “We just need to breathe deeply. I know you’re passionate about what you say, but that has nothing to do with this facility.”“Absolutely it does, we're talking about safety," replied Fiaschetti.“Sit down now, you’re finished," the mayor cried. "You’re finished, you’re finished," she repeated several times, before finally calling, “security could you please remove this person?”Fiaschetti, who continued to make her case and did not sit down or leave, was removed from the room. Construction of the new facility is expected to be completed by 2026.