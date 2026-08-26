UPDATED: Armed woman shot, killed by a Calgary police officer

Calgary police say a woman was shot and killed by an officer early Wednesday after she emerged from a southeast Calgary home with a weapon during a welfare check.Police were called to a residence in the 200 block of Legacy Circle S.E. at about 1:20 a.m. on Wednesday to check on the welfare of a woman inside the home.According to the Calgary Police Service, the woman came out of the residence with a weapon at approximately 2:30 a.m.Police said the situation escalated and an officer fired their service weapon, striking the woman.She was pronounced dead at the scene.Police won't say what kind of weapon the woman was armed with, but Police Chief Katie McLellan said calls involving firearms "are part of the reality."McLellan said police are dealing with weapons complaints an average of eight times a day and Code 200s — officer needs help calls — are averaging 40 times a month.She said the officer involved in the shooting has her "full support, unequivocally."McLellan also spoke of her officers pulling over a car of a suspected drug dealer this week and found a fully loaded "Uzi-type" weapon.This marks the fourth police shooting in Calgary this year.The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT), which investigates incidents involving police that result in serious injury or death, has taken over the investigation.A gas meter was also ruptured during the incident, resulting in a gas leak and forcing residents from some nearby homes.Police officers helped evacuate affected residences and escorted people from the area while the Calgary Fire Department worked to secure the scene.Police said the cause of the gas leak has not yet been determined.Residents affected by the evacuation were allowed to return to their homes a short time later..One police officer was taken to hospital after gas exposure as a precaution, while another was assessed by paramedics. Police said both officers are recovering.No further details about the circumstances leading up to the shooting or the identity of the woman were released.Police said no additional information will be provided by CPS because ASIRT has assumed responsibility for the investigation.Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Calgary police at 403-266-1234. Anonymous information can also be provided through Crime Stoppers.