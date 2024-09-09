Woman stabbed repeatedly in Kelowna home invasion, female suspect in custody

A 28-year-old woman is recovering in hospital after being stabbed multiple times during a home invasion in Kelowna on Saturday. The incident occurred around 1:15 p.m. at a residence in the 1300-block of Kelglen Cres., where the victim was attacked by an unknown female suspect.The assault ended when other occupants of the home confronted the attacker, who then fled the scene. The victim was given first aid by a police medic and BC Emergency Health Services before being transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Her condition has since stabilized, though she remains hospitalized.Officers arrested the suspect, Morgan Marie Smith, 24 less than two hours later. Smith was found near Richter St. and Clement Ave. and taken into custody without incident. She has been charged with aggravated assault and is set to appear in Kelowna Court on September 10 at 9:30 a.m.Kelowna RCMP praised the efforts of both law enforcement and medical responders. "The victim and her family are receiving the necessary support services as she recovers from her injuries," said Cpl. Michael Gauthier, media relations officer for Kelowna RCMP. "We applaud both our officers and medical personnel for their life-saving work. Our investigators continue to work tirelessly to prepare the necessary information for court tomorrow.".This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.