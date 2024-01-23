Women's golf tour to require trans player to take testosterone test

A women’s golf tour has asked biological male Hailey Davidson to take a testosterone test after facing backlash for a win in Florida last week. Davidson’s win in the NXXT Women’s Classic Golf Tour means the player is one step closer to securing a spot on the LPGA (Ladies Professional Golf Association) tour, according to Fox Sports.Responding to the public outcry Monday, NXXT Golf CEO Stuart McKinnon defended the tour’s gender policies and said they were in line with those of the LPGA, which removed its "female at birth" requirement in 2010 and the United States Golf Association — but also acknowledged the problematic issue of a player having the advantage of extra testosterone. He said the league will take into account feedback from its players and conduct a poll on their views on transgender inclusion policies and that Davidson has been asked to "undergo additional testosterone testing to ensure compliance with the appropriate guidelines."“We understand that this topic evokes strong feelings and diverse viewpoints," McKinnon said. "We encourage constructive dialogue and respect for all athletes who strive to compete at the highest levels of their sport."“We are committed to upholding the highest standards of the sport, supporting our players’ aspirations and fostering a respectful and inclusive atmosphere that embraces innovative changes,” he continued. “We appreciate the passion and commitment of our golfing community and remain dedicated to providing a platform that upholds the integrity of women's professional golf.”“We want to assure the public and all stakeholders that we are dedicated to transparency and thoroughness in addressing this matter. As we continue to gather and analyze more information, we commit to providing further updates when they become available and relevant. Our focus remains steadfast on diligently working to ensure the most accurate and up-to-date information is shared.”Davidson pushed back against the criticism on Instagram Stories. "It’s crazy the amount of misinformed hatred I have received so far today," Davidson wrote, per Fox Sports. "All of these people (think) I hit it 300 yards or even 280 yards. How about 250 on a good day."“It’s always interesting how no one gets angry until there is any form of success," Davidson wrote in an Instagram post on Sunday. "While this win was amazing, unlike every article is saying, I am so incredibly far from the LPGA Tour with a lot of work to be done to possibly earn my way there one day. I will never allow hate to win, especially when based in some misinformation."