Wood Buffalo RCMP warn against vigilantism after Fort McMurray man charged with sexual interference

Wood Buffalo RCMP are warning residents against vigilante action after a 23-year-old Fort McMurray man was charged with four counts of sexual interference following an incident involving children at a Parsons Creek skate park.Police issued the warning Monday, saying threats, harassment, intimidation or attempts to confront people accused of crimes can put the public at risk and interfere with investigations.The accused was arrested Aug. 24 after RCMP responded to a report concerning a suspicious person at a skate park in the Parsons Creek area.According to RCMP, officers received a 911 call at approximately 6:23 p.m. after adults at the park reported a man had approached children who were playing in the area.The man was arrested without incident and subsequently charged with four counts of sexual interference.His name has not been released by RCMP because a publication ban is anticipated. Local media reports have also withheld his identity.The allegations have not been proven in court.The accused was released from custody following a judicial interim release hearing and is subject to conditions.He is scheduled to appear in Alberta Court of Justice in Fort McMurray on Sept. 2.RCMP said the case has generated significant concern in the community but urged residents to allow police and the courts to deal with the allegations.Members of the public were specifically warned not to confront the accused, attend private residences, issue threats or distribute personal information online..Police said officers work with the courts and other agencies to monitor compliance with release conditions and investigate allegations of additional criminal activity.“The safety of our community is a shared responsibility,” said Insp. Mike Robinson, investigative services officer with Wood Buffalo RCMP.“We encourage residents to remain alert, look out for one another, and report suspicious activity. However, we strongly discourage any form of vigilantism, as these actions can jeopardize personal safety, interfere with investigations, and create additional risks for everyone involved.”Police said threats, intimidation, harassment and property offences can themselves result in criminal investigations.RCMP urged anyone with information about possible breaches of the accused's release conditions or other offences to contact police rather than taking action themselves.The Wood Buffalo RCMP Specialized Investigations Unit is continuing its investigation with assistance from the Waypoints Youth and Child Advocacy Center.