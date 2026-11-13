Woodfibre LNG to receive $200 million from Ottawa for capacity expansion

CALGARY — Ottawa is spending $200 million on the Woodfibre LNG project currently under construction near Squamish, BC, according to a source familiar with the matter.Reuters reports the investment will increase the announced capacity by roughly 24%.The natural gas liquefaction and export facility is designed by owners Enbridge and Pacific Energy to produce 2.1 million tonnes of LNG per year for overseas markets.The source added the new funding will raise that capacity to between 2.5 million and 2.6 million tonnes, with upgrades to cooling systems and the commissioning and mooring of floating storage tanks.Enbridge and Pacific Energy are also said to be considering a second phase of the project and plan to begin operations in late 2027, the source stated.