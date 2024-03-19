Work on TMX pipeline ordered stopped because of a Red-Tailed Hawk nest in BC

The Canada Energy Regulator (CER) has ordered a halt to all reclamation and clean-up activities on Spread 6 of the Trans Mountain Expansion Pipeline near Lightning Rock, Abbotsford, BC. This decision comes after Inspection Officers, alongside TMX-IAMC Indigenous Monitors, conducted an unannounced inspection on March 12 and discovered company contractors working without the necessary authorizations near a known and active nesting site of a Red-tailed Hawk.The Inspection Officers have issued an Inspection Officer Order mandating the cessation of all activities until the company rectifies the situation to their satisfaction. Additionally, the company is required to correct and provide documented evidence of all non-compliances for this section of the pipeline right-of-way before resuming work. An internal investigation into the incident's root cause is also mandated, with findings to be reviewed by the CER. Furthermore, Trans Mountain must outline how it will supervise the scheduling and coordination of its contractor work crews in the future.The CER is demanding a commitment from Trans Mountain's Accountable Officer to ensure the implementation of all corrective actions as described. The regulator vows to monitor the company's compliance closely and will lift the order once all requirements have been sufficiently addressed.