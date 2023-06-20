Regina

Thew City of Regina saw two members of its executive team leave in 2022 while receiving more than $1 million in “other” compensation. 

The city council decided to fire city manager Chris Holden on Feb. 7, 2022, by a vote of 9-1.

BurdLadie
BurdLadie

I don't live there, but these over paid bureaucrats exist in every city. Time for serious clean up of the compensation system. These benefits are outrageous and apalling.

PersonOne
PersonOne

100 percent. Locsl municipal government. YOUR taxes

dgmcdnld
dgmcdnld

Maybe start hiring contractors

