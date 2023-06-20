Thew City of Regina saw two members of its executive team leave in 2022 while receiving more than $1 million in “other” compensation.
The city council decided to fire city manager Chris Holden on Feb. 7, 2022, by a vote of 9-1.
Documents show Holden received close to $850,000 in compensation as part of his termination “without cause.”
This makes Holden the highest-paid employee in Regina for 2022, even though he only worked two months for the city.
City of Regina public accounts show Holden received $86,722 as regular salary and $849,319 as “other” compensation.
The payout received by Holden is just one example of several payouts made to senior employees who left their positions in 2022.
Only one member of the five-person executive leadership team remained in their position since the start of 2022, as four have either been fired, left, or retired.
Diana Hawryluk, who served as Regina's executive director of city planning and community development until March 2022, left after more than 10 years of working for the city. They “mutually agreed to part ways.”
In 2022, Diana Hawryluk received a total of $335,970, which made her the second-highest-paid employee. Her regular compensation was $82,378, while she received additional compensation of $253,592, according to the public accounts.
According to the city, the other compensation received by Hawryluk and Holden included severance, payout for earned vacation, retirement allowance, car allowance, and supplementary pension plan payment.
The third person to leave the executive was Louise Folk, who retired as director of planning on June 30, 2022.
Folk received $124,703 in salary and $46,345 in other compensation, resulting in a total compensation of $171,048.
The report only includes information on public accounts up until Dec. 31, 2022, so the compensation of the two other senior officials is unknown.
Kim Onrait, the executive director of citizen services for the city, retired May 31, 2023. In 2022, he received total compensation of $244,640.
Byron Werry, the city solicitor, is scheduled to retire at the end of this June. In 2022, he received total compensation of $229,447.
Following Onrait's retirement, Barry Lacey, the executive director of financial strategy and sustainability, is the only executive leadership team member who held their position since the start of 2022. Lacey received compensation of $243,631 in 2022.
All of the executive leadership team are among the 115 city employees earning more than $150,000 in 2022, which is up from 93 in 2021.
City employees earning more than $150,000 in 2022 included Mayor Sandra Masters, Police Chief Evan Bray, and Regina Exhibition Association Limited CEO Tim Reid.
Of all city workers earning over $150,000, 53 worked for the Regina Police Service.
During a news conference on Monday at the Canada Farm Show, Masters would not answer any not connected to the Farm Show.
I don't live there, but these over paid bureaucrats exist in every city. Time for serious clean up of the compensation system. These benefits are outrageous and apalling.
100 percent. Locsl municipal government. YOUR taxes
Maybe start hiring contractors
