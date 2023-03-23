Girl sports

Transgender athletes are to be banned from competing internationally in female events, the World Athletics Council announced.

The updated eligibility regulations — effective March 31, 2023 — will prohibit any male-to-female transgender athlete who has gone through male puberty from competing in a female events.

Resolute
Well Done Sebastian! Watched you win your 10,000metres Olympic race way back when. Thank Goodness for logic. Men born with XX can never be allowed to compete in Womens(XY) sports of any type.

Tommy Digger
Let's hope they'res some big old Trans thingies crying in a corner somewhere.

PersonOne
Well thank heaven. Someone is looking at this with a rational lens

SuperBaba
This is the only fair solution for female athletes. I am so glad to see this. Perhaps a seperate division can be formed for transgender athletes.

Only Freedom Matters Now
Finally, sanity is returning to the world.

