Transgender athletes are to be banned from competing internationally in female events, the World Athletics Council announced.
The updated eligibility regulations — effective March 31, 2023 — will prohibit any male-to-female transgender athlete who has gone through male puberty from competing in a female events.
At a March 23, 2023 press conference, World Athletics president Lord Sebastian Coe said there had been little support for requiring transgender athletes to maintain their testosterone levels below 2.5nmol/L for 24 months to compete in the female category during a two-month consultation with stakeholders.
World Athletics conducted research into the physical advantages of athletes who have differences of sexual development in recent years.
However, given there are no transgender athletes currently competing internationally in athletics, there is no specific evidence into the impact they may have into the fairness of competition.
As a result, the governing body prioritized fairness and the integrity of the female competition over inclusion.
The World Athletics Council agreed to set up a 12-month working group in order to consider the issue of transgender athletes in competition.
“Decisions are always difficult when they involve conflicting needs and rights between different groups, but we continue to take the view we must maintain fairness for female athletes above all other considerations,” said Lord Coe.
“We will be guided in this by the science around physical performance and male advantage which will inevitably develop over the coming years.”
“As more evidence becomes available, we will review our position, but we believe the integrity of the female category in athletics is paramount.”
Shay Bottomley is a Reporter for the Western Standard based in the Calgary Headquarters. He has a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from the University of Portsmouth, and has previously covered Windsor and Maidenhead in the UK.
(5) comments
Well Done Sebastian! Watched you win your 10,000metres Olympic race way back when. Thank Goodness for logic. Men born with XX can never be allowed to compete in Womens(XY) sports of any type.
Let's hope they'res some big old Trans thingies crying in a corner somewhere.
Well thank heaven. Someone is looking at this with a rational lens
This is the only fair solution for female athletes. I am so glad to see this. Perhaps a seperate division can be formed for transgender athletes.
Finally, sanity is returning to the world.
