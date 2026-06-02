World Cup boom may bypass many Canadian small businesses despite strong local support

CALGARY — As Canada prepares to host matches during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, a new survey suggests many small businesses may miss out on a potential economic boost despite strong consumer interest in supporting local establishments.According to a new report from Merchant Growth, 22% of Canadians say they plan to watch World Cup matches at a locally owned business, compared to just 2% who expect to watch at a national chain or large venue. The findings indicate Canadians are 11 times more likely to choose a local venue over a large corporate alternative.Despite that apparent opportunity, most small business owners are not expecting a significant financial windfall from the tournament.The report found 58% of small businesses believe the World Cup will have no impact on their revenue compared to a typical summer, while only 38% expect a revenue increase. .WATCH: Survey shows 34% of Canadians using savings or credit to buy groceries.Merchant Growth surveyed 130 small business owners and commissioned an Angus Reid survey of 1,504 Canadians to assess consumer and business expectations surrounding the event.Canadians who plan to watch matches outside their homes expect to spend an average of $52 per visit on food and beverages. Spending expectations vary by age group, with Gen X respondents reporting the highest average spend at $60 per visit, followed by Boomers at $56, Millennials at $51, and Gen Z at $41.However, many businesses appear reluctant to make preparations that could help them capture that spending.Only 14% reported increasing inventory levels ahead of the tournament, while another 14% said they had promoted their businesses on social media. Just 12% extended operating hours, 10% hired additional staff, and only 9% created World Cup-themed promotions. The survey found only 5% had accessed financing to prepare for the anticipated increase in demand.Business owners cited financial pressures as a major obstacle. .About 22% said they lacked sufficient cash or access to financing to prepare for the World Cup, while 21% pointed to rising operating costs as leaving no room in their budgets for additional spending.The report also suggests affordability concerns continue to shape consumer behaviour.While 60% of Canadians said they plan to choose locally owned businesses when dining out this summer, 69% identified price and discounts as the most important factor in their decisions. Only 40% said they would prioritize local businesses even if prices were higher.Small business owners are also facing broader economic concerns. Roughly 71% believe Canada is either already experiencing an economic downturn or is likely heading toward one within the next year. While that figure is lower than the 83% reported in 2025, it remains elevated.Among the biggest cost pressures identified by business owners were fuel price increases linked to global trade disruptions (42%), rising utility costs (37%), weaker consumer demand (37%), labour costs and minimum wage increases (30%), and higher commercial rent costs (26%).Those pressures are already influencing business decisions. More than half of respondents (55%) said they have cut spending, while 25% delayed hiring and another 25% raised prices. About 22% paused expansion plans and 20% reduced staff.Merchant Growth CEO David Gens said businesses with sufficient staffing, cash flow and location advantages may still benefit from the tournament, but many owners remain hesitant to spend money ahead of uncertain returns.The company argues greater awareness of alternative financing options could help businesses capitalize on major events such as the World Cup rather than remaining on the sidelines.