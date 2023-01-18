World Economic Forum WEF

Several participants at the World Economic Forum's annual meeting suggested free speech should be limited in order to deal with hateful rhetoric and political polarization.

“We need the people who understand our language and the case law in the country, because what qualifies as hate speech, illegal hate speech — which you will have soon also in the United States — we have a strong reason why we have this in the criminal law,” said Vera Jourova, vice-president for values and transparency at the European Commission.

free the west
free the west

No discussion...do not talk...we know what is right...the left is soo predictable!

Footloose
Footloose

LOL! If a disinformation law was enacted th would kill the CBC faster than defunding it.

One thing for certain the very last entity we want to judge disinformation is government. Free-for-all disinformation is infinitely preferable to government regulating it. We can figure out what is disinformation and in Canada there are three main sources; the CBC, Th eLiberal Party and MSM.

guest50
guest50

Thank you to the WEF for your clarification.

Your relatives may/may not choose to visit you in jail for your crimes.

MLC
MLC

"and our truth shall set them free"

How often has this concept been used (abused) by autocracies throughout history. Hint: It doesn't end well for citizens....

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

Clearly the WEF is a terrorist organization

These are evil times with extremely evil people masquerading as “leaders”

We would all be better off if the entire nest of these elitist maggots at Davos was incinerated

terryc
terryc

I'd buy the fireworks to celebrate if that ever happened.

Rusty Pipes
Rusty Pipes

The only speech the WEF is looking to censor is the truth and any other speech that criticizes the odious agenda of Klaus Schwab and his deviant organization of arrogant self entitled elite hypocrites.

