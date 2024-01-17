News

World Economic Forum speakers tackle misinformation

Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission
Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European CommissionScreenshot from 2024 speech at World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland
Loading content, please wait...
Klaus Schwab
European Commission
Ursula Von Der Leyen
Naomi Oreskes
Andrew Ng

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news