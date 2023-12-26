WORLD JUNIORS: Canada opens bid for third consecutive gold medal, downing Finland, Flames prospect scores for Slovakia

Team Canada won its first game 5 to 2 against Finland at the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championships in Gothenburg, Sweden Tuesday morning, as the team looks to take home its third consecutive gold medal. Meanwhile, Calgary Flames prospect Samuel Honzek, the team’s 2023 first draft pick, suited up as assistant captain for team Slovakia, scoring a powerplay goal in the second period as they beat Czechia 6 to 2. .Canada won the 2023 championship, held in Moncton NB, and Halifax NS, with an overtime goal by Connor Bedard, beating Czechia 3 to 2. In 2022 Canada beat Finland 3 to 2 in overtime for the gold medal win in Edmonton. Team Canada has taken home the gold medal 20 times in the tournament’s 50-year history. Canada, Sweden, Finland, Germany and Latvia will compete in Group A in round-robin from December 26 to 31 and Czechia, the United States, Slovakia, Switzerland, and Norway will compete in Group B in a separate round robin during the same period. On January 2 the top eight teams will advance to the quarterfinals, with semifinals on January 4 and the bronze and gold medal games on January 5. The Flames have been represented by 10 players over the last five years, including Topi Rönni, William Strömgren, Matt Coronato, Connor Zary, Jakob Pelletier, Dustin Wolf, and Yan Kuznetsov. Team Canada World Junior Championship schedule:Tuesday December 26: Canada vs Finland (6:30 a.m. MT)Wednesday December 27: Canada vs Latvia (11:30 a.m. MT)Friday December 29: Sweden vs Canada (11:30 a.m. MT)Sunday December 31: Germany vs Canada (11:30 a.m. MT)