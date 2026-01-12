World leaders support Iranian protestors as European Parliament bans Islamic regime diplomats

Leaders from around the world have offered their support to the people of Iran as they continue protesting for the downfall of the nation's Islamic regime.To avoid further "legitimising the regime," the European Parliament has banned Iranian diplomats from its premises.."As the brave people of Iran continue to stand up for their rights and their liberty, today I have taken the decision to ban all diplomatic staff and any other representatives of the Islamic Republic of Iran from all European Parliament premises," President Roberta Metsola said in a post on X. "This House will not aid in legitimising this regime that has sustained itself through torture, repression and murder."."The killing must stop. The innocent and persecuted must be released. The repression must end," she wrote in a separate post. "To those brave girls, students, men and women on the streets: This is your time. Know that any regime that blocks communication is a regime that is terrified of its own people. Europe must understand its duty and need to act. Iran will be free."Her sentiments were shared by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Reform UK Leader Nigel Farage.."You've got to believe that this is the moment," he said at a rally outside the Iranian embassy in London on Monday. "Freedom for Iran!".Across the pond, Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand joined her EU and Australian counterparts in support of the protestors."We commend the bravery of the Iranian people as they stand up for their dignity and their fundamental right to peaceful protest," the trio said in a statement. "We strongly condemn the killing of protestors, the use of violence, arbitrary arrests, and intimidation tactics by the Iranian regime against its own people."They called on the Islamic regime to "immediately end the use of excessive and lethal force by its security forces including the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and Basij against protestors," maintaining that the government "must allow for the freedom of expression and peaceful assembly without fear of reprisal."."Conservatives stand unequivocally with the people of Iran in their fight for freedom against the murderous Khamenei dictatorship," Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre wrote in a post on X. "This weekend, Canadians joined millions around the world in peaceful marches, standing shoulder to shoulder with the Iranian people who show extraordinary courage in the face of savage crackdowns, executions, and decades of brutal repression. .WATCH: Thousands gather in Vancouver to call for downfall of Iran's Islamic regime."The regime rules by fear. The people answer with bravery," he added. "May freedom prevail. And may light triumph over darkness.".Conservative MP Roman Baber offered his support to the people of Iran by setting fire to a picture of Ayatollah Khamenei and using the flame to light a cigar."F Khamenei!" he added..The United States government has also vocally supported protestors, and warned the regime that it may be forced to resort to "very strong options" if diplomacy fails..Iran's Islamic regime 'ready for negotiations' with Trump but also 'prepared for war'.Regime leaders, in response, said they are "not seeking war but ... fully prepared for war."