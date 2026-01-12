News

World leaders support Iranian protestors as European Parliament bans Islamic regime diplomats

EP President Roberta Metsola said the move was made to avoid further "legitimising the regime."
Ayatollah Khamenei and protestors
Ayatollah Khamenei and protestorsIllustration by Jarryd Jäger, Western Standard
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Pierre Poilievre
Roman Baber
European Union
Iran
Eu
Protests
European Parliament
Ayatollah Khamenei
Islamic Regime

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news