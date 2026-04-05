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'Worse than flipping a coin': Psychiatrist warns MAiD mental illness assessments have a high chance of inaccuracy

At a MAiD committee hearing, a psychiatrist, Dr. Sonu Gaind, testified that it's impossible to tell the difference between suicidality and a MAiD request.
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Psychiatrist warns MAiD mental illness assessments have a high chance of inaccuracy
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