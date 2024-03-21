Would-be presidential assassin claims cancel culture killing his music career

John Hinckley Jr., who attempted to assassinate President Ronald Reagan on March 30, 1981, is decrying “cancel culture” for killing his would-be singing career. It would appear Hinkley’s gigs continue to get cancelled, or “postponed indefinitely.” .Hinckley was 25 when he fired his .22 caliber revolver six times at Reagan, injuring him, as well as press secretary James Brady, Secret Service Agent Timothy McCarthy and policeman Thomas Delahanty, as the president was leaving the Hilton Hotel in Washington DC. One of the bullets ricocheted off of the limousine, striking the president under the left armpit, according to national archives. Coughing up blood, Reagan was rushed to the George Washington University Hospital. However, 12 days later he was back on his feet and returned to the White House. .As for Hinkley, he was found not guilty by reason of insanity and was committed to a mental institution where he served nearly 30 years. He was released in 2016. Now the would-be assassin has high hopes of becoming a rockstar — except “cancel culture” is getting in the way. .A gig scheduled for March 30 at Hotel Huxley in Naugatuck, CT, has been pulled due to backlash, according to a post on the venue’s Instagram page. “You guessed it: Postponed until further notice (They're killin’ us here)."The concert would have marked the 43rd anniversary of the attempted assassination. .Hinkley subsequently told the New York Post, “I think it's fair to say I'm a victim of cancel culture.”“It keeps happening over and over again.”Hinkley has been trying to get onstage since 2022. He was scheduled for a concert in Brooklyn at the time, but the show was cancelled due to a public outcry. Later shows in Georgia, Illinois and Virginia were also cancelled before he could get onstage.