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Would-be Reagan assassin John Hinckley slams Washington Hilton security after shooting

The man who shot former US President Ronald Reagan in 1981 had said the Washington Hilton Hotel should stop holding major events because it’s not “secure.”
The man who shot former US President Ronald Reagan in 1981 had said the Washington Hilton Hotel should stop holding major events because it’s not “secure.”WS Canva
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Donald Trump
Fox News
Tmz
Ronald Reagan
Us Politics
White House Correspondents Association
John Hinckley Jr
assassination attempt
Attempt assassination of Donald Trump
Cole Allen
jodie foster
Martin Scorsese
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