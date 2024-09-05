Wouldn't you know it, Calgary duo busted by POET

Two individuals have been charged with over 50 criminal offences following an investigation by Calgary Police Service's Prolific Offender Engagement Team (POET), which uncovered breaches of release conditions and suspected criminal activity. A firearm and stolen property were seized as part of the operation.In late June, one of the offenders being monitored by POET was released on bail with numerous court-imposed conditions. POET officers conducted regular checks to ensure compliance and provided support for the offender’s reintegration. However, by July, the individual was suspected of re-engaging in criminal activity, including a locker room break-in, several vehicle thefts, and associated frauds.On August 8, POET officers executed a search warrant at a residence on Deerview Court S.E., where they seized a loaded rifle, a stolen Ford F350, 200 rounds of ammunition, prohibited rifle magazines, batons, bear spray, and multiple stolen identification documents. A man and a woman were arrested without incident.Michael Akey, 40, of Calgary, is facing 50 charges, including possession of a loaded firearm, theft of a motor vehicle, fraud under $5,000, and failing to comply with release and probation orders. He is set to appear in court on September 12.Kari Holtz, 38, of Calgary, has been charged with six offences, including possession of a loaded firearm and failing to comply with a release order. Holtz’s next court appearance is on Friday."While we aim to support rehabilitation and reintegration, we will not overlook criminal activity," said Sgt. Ryan Johnson of POET. "Our role is to ensure that those who continue to victimize Calgarians are monitored and apprehended when necessary."The Prolific Offender Engagement Team focuses on managing high-risk offenders in Calgary by using a combination of suppression, investigation, and engagement techniques to reduce criminality and safeguard the community..This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.