WS DOCUMENTARY: Coal, culture, conflict

By HEIDI McKILLOPCrowsnest Pass is a unique location in Alberta, where historic communities hold rich stories and a profound connection to their environment. The mountain landscape envelopes the towns of Frank, Blairmore, Coleman and Bellevue. Many residents have shared with the Western Standard film team their deep-rooted connection to coal mining, a generational legacy for many families. The last mine in Crowsnest Pass closed in 1983, but these coal mines once served as the community’s lifeblood. Evidence of their importance remains in the historic structures that, over the years, have fallen into disrepair. What was once a vibrant network of communities is now marked by aging populations and deteriorating buildings. .The Crowsnest community is actively debating whether the Grassy Mountain coal mining project should receive approval from the Alberta Energy Regulator. Northback, the company proposing to reclaim the land and advance the project, states that there are social and economic benefits for the community. .Coal is a unique hydrocarbon with two primary forms, each serving distinct purposes. Thermal coal, commonly used for power generation, has different properties compared to metallurgical coal, a higher-grade variety essential for steel manufacturing. Is coal essential to modern society or an outdated resource that should be left behind? .Steel is essential in building cities, wheelchairs, bridges, wind turbines, and solar panels, yet some critics argue that future demand for steel is uncertain. The MD of Ranchland notes that Northback has not presented sufficient evidence to support claims of long-term steel demand. However, Northback states that its close connections to coal development and its suppliers provide the company with unique insights into steel manufacturing and market needs. .The debate around steel demand is just the beginning. Ranchers and environmental groups express strong opposition to the Grassy Mountain project, primarily due to concerns over its environmental impact on local water sources. Selenium, a necessary mineral, can be harmful in excess for both humans and wildlife, particularly young calves grazing in the region around the existing mine. Northback has responded to these concerns by pledging significant resources to the local community and emphasizing that water management, selenium levels, and fish preservation will be the company’s top priorities. .A quick search on the subject might not make clear where First Nations stand on this project. According to documents submitted to the Alberta Energy Regulator (AER), the Siksika Nation and Kainai Blood Tribe have expressed concerns about potential impacts on water, air quality, and the local ecosystem. The Kainai Blood Tribe concluded that the project’s significant negative effects on water quality and on the west slope cutthroat trout outweigh its moderate economic benefits, while the Siksika Nation also concluded the project is not in the public interest. The Piikani Nation, which has a considerable stake in the project, supports it for the economic opportunities it could bring. Facing high unemployment and limited job opportunities on reserve, the Piikani Nation sees the project as a chance to address the economic challenges within their community. Northback has made initial investments and continues to show a willingness to invest further, enhancing the Piikani Nation’s economic involvement in the project. .It’s clear that coal, steel, and urban development are interconnected, one cannot exist without the other. While environmental groups and ranchers advocate for protection in rural communities from any development, the growing demand for energy and resources is apparent, whether sourced locally or imported from abroad. Will the public support this project and recognize that Alberta's resource development is essential for future growth, or will we let the past determine the future of the Crowsnest Pass community? On November 25, the Crowsnest Pass Municipal Council will hold a non-binding vote, asking residents whether they support the development and operation of the Grassy Mountain coal mine. The AER has scheduled public hearings for Dec. 3 and 4, 2024.