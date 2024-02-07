WS names Jonathan Bradley as new Alberta Legislative Reporter

Western Standard Publisher Derek Fildebrandt is pleased to announce that Calgary reporter Jonathan Bradley has been promoted to the position of Alberta Legislative Reporter based in Edmonton.Bradley will start in his new position February 28, the first day of the next session of the Alberta Legislative Assembly.“Jonathan has proven himself a dedicated, professional and fair reporter in his nearly two years with the Western Standard,” said Fildebrandt. “He has grown in that time and has earned the trust of his colleagues, editors and me. I am confident that he will serve our readers and Albertans well as our main watchdog at the legislature.” Bradley says he ready for the new challenge.“I am excited to become the next Alberta Legislature reporter at the Western Standard and I am aiming to leave a mark,” said Bradley.” Bradley, 25, has worked for the Western Standard since 2022. Prior to that, he wrote for publications as diverse as the National Post, Canadaland, and True North. He holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University and a master’s degree in media production from Ryerson University (renamed TMU).