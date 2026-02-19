WS reporter denied access to Carney meeting with Jeneroux in Edmonton

Western Standard Ontario legislative reporter Jeremy Borg was denied access to a meeting between Prime Minister Mark Carney and new Liberal MP Matt Jeneroux in Edmonton after federal officials confirmed the event would proceed as a pooled media opportunity.In an email sent ahead of the meeting, Borg requested location details so Western Standard could dispatch a reporter. “I’m wondering the location for the Prime Minister’s meeting in Edmonton today so we can send one of our reporters,” Borg wrote.Federal communications staff replied that attendance would be restricted. “This is a pooled opportunity. Open to pool only. CP will be covering it as always,” the response stated, referring to The Canadian Press.The Western Standard does not subscribe to CP.Borg said the meeting carried national political relevance given the prime minister’s participation and floor crosser Jeneroux's high-profile political positioning, and argued broader media access would have been appropriate. He said events of that significance are typically of interest to multiple outlets and should be open to all media seeking to cover them directly.Pooled coverage arrangements are routinely used by federal officials for events with limited space or heightened security requirements. Under such arrangements, a designated outlet gathers information and shares materials with other organizations, while non-pool reporters are unable to attend or pose questions during the event.