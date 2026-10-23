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WTI crude tops $102 as Middle East conflict drives oil prices higher

Global oil prices have dropped back to levels seen before the start of the Iran conflict and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, but Canadians won’t be seeing gasoline prices fall significantly at the pumps anytime soon.
Global oil prices have dropped back to levels seen before the start of the Iran conflict and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, but Canadians won’t be seeing gasoline prices fall significantly at the pumps anytime soon.Image generated by ChatGPT AI.
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