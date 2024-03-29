Wyoming becomes 24th state to ban sex-change surgeries for minors

Wyoming has banned minors from gender transition procedures, inching the total to nearly half of all US states, the Christian Post reports.Republican Gov. Mark Gordon signed Senate Enrolled Act 52 into law March 22 with his own approval. The state’s Republican-controlled House of Representatives approved the legislation in a 55-6 vote on March 6 and the Republican-controlled Senate passed it in a 28-2 vote the next day. The bill takes effect on July 1. In the state House of Representatives, one Republican joined all Democrats to oppose the legislation while one Democrat joined all Republicans to support it in the Senate. The bill bans sex-change surgeries, puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones for minors.Act 52 made Wyoming the 24th state to ban some or all of such procedures, following Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah and West Virginia. In Canada, Alberta intends to introduce similar legislation in the fall.The American College of Pediatricians says potential side effects of puberty blockers include “osteoporosis, mood disorders, seizures, cognitive impairment” and sterility while warning that cross-sex hormones can cause youth to experience “an increased risk of heart attacks, stroke, diabetes, blood clots and cancers across their lifespan.”Whistleblower Jamie Reed, who formerly worked at a clinic that provided puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones to youth, shared stories of harms caused in an op-ed published by The Free Press last year.Actor Kal Penn on The Daily Show asked US President Joe Biden about “kids who are dealing with all these regressive state laws." Biden said what the states were doing was “sinful”, prompting a rebuttal from Florida Governor Ron DeSantis..The "War Room" for DeSantis showed scars left behind from double mastectomies performed on trans-identified girls and the removal of forearm tissue to create artificial penises on girls who identify as boys. .Detransitioners such as Chloe Cole have also called out the procedures. Chloe formerly had gender dysphoria but has become more comfortable with her biological sex. Now she is suing medical providers who performed a double mastectomy on her as a 13-year-old. She said the experience left her with suicidal thoughts and “deep physical and emotional wounds, severe regrets and distrust of the medical system."Cole is being represented by The Centre for American Liberty, a public-interest nonprofit organization that filed the lawsuit in the Superior Court of California on Wednesday against Kaiser Foundation Hospitals, the Permanente Medical Group and affiliated health professionals.Ontario's Michelle Zacchigna, who previously identified as a man before detransitioning, filed a statement of claim to the Ontario Superior Court of Justice in November 2022. She accused eight doctors and mental health professionals of failing to properly address her mental health needs and instead providing her with hormonal intervention, a bilateral mastectomy and a hysterectomy.In 2010, Zacchigna met a doctor through a Toronto-based group called Gender Journey. She said she was referred for hormone therapy after just a one-hour appointment.