X to change Iranian flag to former flag under Shah

X has updated the Iran flag emoji displayed on its platform, replacing the Islamic Republic’s stylized tulip emblem with the historical Lion and Sun symbol on the green, white and red tricolour.

The change followed a user request and the approval of a pull request in the open-source Twemoji repository, which manages emoji designs used on the platform. X engineer Jeremy Bier said the revised emoji would appear on the web version sometime after Friday.

The Lion and Sun emblem predates the 1979 Islamic Revolution and is associated with Iran’s former monarchy. In recent years, it has been adopted by some protesters and opposition supporters as a symbol of resistance to the current government.