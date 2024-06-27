Xerxes Xerxes counterprotests Victoria trans-activists

A gay man who publicly opposed a trans- and non-binary protest of a patriot conference in Victoria says trans-ideology is mythical and the rainbow lobby does not speak for him.“Xerxes Xerxes” was a public dissenter to 1 Million Voices For Inclusion which protested outside of the Reclaiming Canada Conference by We Unify on June 22-23.Clad in a pink wig, pink skirt, eight-inch heels, and rainbow-themed accessories, Xerxes held signs that read “Gays Against Groomers” and “Leave the kids alone.” After two days of counterprotesting against a group that wanted the conference shut down, organizers allowed him on Sunday afternoon to do interviews and pose for pictures with supporters.In an interview with Western Standard, Xerxes said he felt compelled to publicly counter a rainbow group that falsely claimed to represent him.“They're doing it in my name like, f___ you if you're gonna hijack us, you parasites, and glue yourself to us to cause chaos in society, cause a backlash with moms and dads that don't want to have their kids being told, 'You're trisexual' and have us as a human shield to protect you.“I want to divorce from you leeches that are parasites. planting your eggs in every recess in society in education, the law courts and legislation, the parliament.”Xerxes said the protesters represented a segment of homosexuals that had been co-opted by Marxist ideals for dark goals.“They want chaos and nihilism and the dismantling of society. They want to upturn the framework of society like a good Marxist has for 100 years. This has got a new veneer on there of LGBTQ rights.“It's the same smoke and mirrors that the Marxists have been doing, hijacking legitimate movements to make it their own, whether it be Black Lives Matter, Me Too, or the alphabet people. Same machinery, different output.”Xerxes said he held his ground amidst false allegations during the protest that started on Saturday.“A lesbian that was 4-ft. 9-ins., 90 lbs, came and stood in front of me to block my sign with her body. But there was only 12 inches of space on the curb and the street. Where's their ass supposed to go? So she's shoving her ass into me and I'm yelling, 'I don't consent to you grinding your ass into me! Move!' She took that and went to the police.”When questioned by police, Xerxes used leftist Saul Alinsky tactics against his accusers by using their language.“They came and said, ‘There's a serious allegations against you, sir.’ And I said, ‘It's not sir. I'm a black lesbian. Please respect my pronouns.’”Asked for more details on his identity, Xerxes said he was born in 1776, but bristled at being called male again.“Did you misgender me again, officer? Respect my pronouns. That's a hate speech, what you're doing,” he said.“Anyways, they proceeded to try and get my ID and I said, ‘Yeah, good luck. You've got video footage, you got surveillance cameras here. Bring on whatever charge while you want to detain me right here. Do what you need to do. But I don't trust you for a second. When you're advocating for people that want to mutilate children's sex organs am I supposed to trust you? And getting credibility from someone that is nudging her own daughter to have a double mastectomy? I’m supposed to trust you in this? Screw off buddy.' And he left.“But then two hours later, more officers came and interviewed me. 'We've had allegations against you' and I said, 'Yeah yeah yeah, I heard it. Remember, I'm the black 200-year-old lesbian? Yeah, that's me.'”Xerxes said gay rights achieved its goals with the legalization of gay marriage, but other interests led to “alphabet soup people” in 2015.“It was foisted upon us out of the blue. We know where it comes from now: corporations and media,” he said.“The Pritzkers. John Reichert, Tim Gill, Martine Rothblatt, these are all billionaires pushing trends. The Arcus Foundation is worth $19 billion in assets run by John Stryker. This is not grassroots, it’s not something wanted by local communities. It's from the upper echelons of the tech industry, the gender medical industrial complex and finance…“We're done. We've got the same rights as you and I. We don't need privileges. The NGOs should have closed up their doors and packed it up and gone away. They didn't because of their assets. The corporate pledges need to keep rolling in. When you've got 50 people on payroll $80 million in assets you can't just close up shop you’ve got to keep going.“So what do they do now? We're fighting for TQ: trans queers, keep the pledges coming in at the cost of gays. They have no interest in gays. It's just corporate pledges. This is all a deceptive marketing campaign. There is no LGTB community.”Xerxes admitted few homosexuals dared to speak out against those who lobby in their name.“If you open your mouth, you will be destroyed…You're a traitor of the tribe, we will destroy you. So very few people have the hutzpah to open their mouth and say, ‘This is wrong,’” he said.“Do you want to oppose the mutilation of children's sex organs and be comfortable or do you want to do the right thing and be truthful? So I made my decision and 99% of the rest want a party, have a good time and parade around like there's nothing happening.”Xerxes said he stood alone because dissenters from the “gay tribe” get “immediately cancelled” and “labelled a transformed homophobe.”“They've bought this propaganda there is such a thing as trans. It's been really good propaganda. Excellent,” he said.“Mammals don't change sex, right. So what is a transsexual? What is a transgender? What is a trans human? We don't change sex. You produce egg or sperm. What's your argument after that? Nothing. It's built on lies. Really good big, fat, dirty lies.”Lobbying efforts by 1 Million Voices For Inclusion (1MVFI) did not succeed in prompting the city to cancel We Unify’s booking of the conference centre. However, their efforts prompted 2,000 letters to all city councillors and a decision by the city to charge We Unify $50,000 for event security..Victoria trans advocates force patriot conference into paying $50K security bill.In a press release, 1MVFI used the alleged assault to say fears the conference would harm transgenders had proven true.“On June 22, a transgender minor was sexually assaulted at a demonstration by 1 Million Voices For Inclusion against the third annual We Unify conference at the Victoria Conference Centre. A complaint has been filed with the Victoria Police Department,” the release said.“The suspect is a counterdemonstrator identifying with Gays Against Groomers, an organization designated as a hate group by the Southern Law Poverty Center. We have evidence this character was a guest at the We Unify conference. We Unify even gloated about it on its official Twitter feed; so much for its disingenuous denial that the event was endorsing transphobia.Click here for audio of the 7-minute interview with Xerxes.