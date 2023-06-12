Almost 10,000 photos from the infamous Hunter Biden laptop computer have been posted to a new website and if that computer was a movie, it would be XXX-rated, with The New York Post reporting, 'Hunter Biden surrounded by nude women, drugs, and family, in recently released trove of laptop photos.'
According to the Post, the photographs, which were taken between 2008 and 2019, “were published on BidenLaptopMedia.com last week after a former Trump White House aide spent months scanning the digital archive extracted from the first son’s notorious abandoned laptop.”
There are photos of Biden Jr. nude and others with him posing with women in various states of dress, including a tattooed woman in bedazzled mesh lingerie and the first son apparently naked behind a hotel desk with two mystery women and one who’s undressed and another lying in bed, chatting in the background, says the Post.
Biden’s well-known drug habit is also on display, with a photo showing him holding up a marijuana vape pen to the camera lens.
Not all the shots are risqué, with several showing dad Joe and step mom Jill wearing matching blue button-down shirts and another showing a younger Joe and Jill Biden alongside their late son Beau, daughter Ashley and Hunter at a baseball game.
Other shots include the Biden family at the Colosseum in Rome, and in another, the clan is seen celebrating a birthday with a backyard pool party.
Many have geographic coordinates attached, meaning Hunter took many of the photos in Cabo San Lucas, Kosovo, the Dominican Republic, China, London, Paris, and Belgrade in addition to the US.
Several photographs that included private information such as credit card numbers were redacted by the project, while other images were sealed entirely from public view — including explicit photos of Hunter’s sister-in-law-turned-lover Hallie Biden, the widow of his late brother, Beau.
The latest embarrassment comes as Hunter faces ongoing investigations into his overseas business affairs and alleged crimes, including tax fraud and lying on a gun purchase form about his drug use.
Federal prosecutors have yet to announce whether they will bring charges against Hunter, who is also facing a separate congressional inquiry into his business affairs abroad by the House Oversight Committee, which has combed through bank records to substantiate claims of influence-peddling in the first family.
The expose of the Hunter Biden computer’s contents comes as he is being investigated over his overseas business affairs and alleged crimes, including tax fraud and lying on a gun purchase form about his drug use, reports the Post.
Additionally, he and Joe Biden are under scrutiny by the House Oversight Committee, which has been going through bank records as part of an investigation they allegedly took bribes from Ukrainian company Burisma while Joe was vice-president.
(2) comments
Well, thats all nice..but twisted...IMO
The most 'legitimate' crime family in the country.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.