Almost 10,000 photos from the infamous Hunter Biden laptop computer have been posted to a new website and if that computer was a movie, it would be XXX-rated, with The New York Post reporting, 'Hunter Biden surrounded by nude women, drugs, and family, in recently released trove of laptop photos.'

According to the Post, the photographs, which were taken between 2008 and 2019, “were published on BidenLaptopMedia.com last week after a former Trump White House aide spent months scanning the digital archive extracted from the first son’s notorious abandoned laptop.”

Columnist

Myke Thomas is a Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in Calgary, Alberta. He has worked in television and as a columnist, reporter and editor at the Calgary Sun for 22 years.

(2) comments

Farmboy19
Farmboy19

Well, thats all nice..but twisted...IMO

mervingry
mervingry

The most 'legitimate' crime family in the country.

