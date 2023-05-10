Stampede Food

Event attendees prepare to eat some of the unique food items set to be offered at the Calgary Stampede. 

 Courtesy Jonathan Bradley/Western Standard

The Calgary Stampede will be selling unusual food items such as mini doughnut lemonade and elk pepperoni pizza at this year’s event. 

“From July 7 to 16, we’re going to be welcoming close to 300 exhibitors — of which we have 50 of those exhibitors providing new food offerings to the Calgary Stampede,” said Calgary Stampede Director of Stampede Programming Kyle Russell at a Wednesday press conference. 

Catira picosa

An Arepas Ranch employee shows off the catira picosa. 

A Family Squeezed Lemonade employee makes a mini doughnut lemonade. 
Crab bao

The Dumpling Hero is going to sell soft shell crab baos.

An Avatara employee prepares an elk pepperoni pizza. 
Habanero tacos

V Burger will be offering habanero cherry ice cream tacos.
Seafood micheladas

The Happy Fish Catering will sell seafood micheladas.
Diablo dog

A Happy Food Truck employee holds out the sweet chili heat diablo dog. 

