The Calgary Stampede will be selling unusual food items such as mini doughnut lemonade and elk pepperoni pizza at this year’s event.
“From July 7 to 16, we’re going to be welcoming close to 300 exhibitors — of which we have 50 of those exhibitors providing new food offerings to the Calgary Stampede,” said Calgary Stampede Director of Stampede Programming Kyle Russell at a Wednesday press conference.
“This year, we have everything you can imagine.”
Russell said people come to the Stampede to have unique food items. While people can have a full meal, he said “we recognize midway food is a treat for most folks to try.”
The director went on to say he was unsure if it would be selling any food items with bugs in them. This year will see familiar dessert products from grocery stores cooked in distinct ways.
Arepas Ranch will be selling catira picosas, which consist of arepas stuffed with chicken, cheese, and avocado and served with habanero sauce on the side.
Family Squeezed Lemonade is set to offer mini doughnut lemonade.
“When you think of what’s popular and what people love at the Stampede, it’s mini doughnuts and lemonade,” said Family Squeezed Lemonade co-owner Jeremy Andrews.
“We thought it’s about time those two get together.”
Andrews said mini doughnut lemonades are made with fresh-pressed lemons, mini doughnut milk, and honey bobas. They are shaken, poured, and topped with a mini doughnut.
The Dumpling Hero will be offering soft shell crab baos — a soft bun often stuffed with meat and other savoury or sweet ingredients. The soft shell crab is deep fried and is covered in cheese.
Avatara will be selling elk pepperoni pizzas. While the main topping is the elk pepperonis, mushrooms and basil are on the pie.
V Burger is set to sell habanero cherry ice cream tacos. The tacos have a chocolate coating put over them, and they are sprinkled with pop rocks.
The Happy Fish Catering is going to offer seafood micheladas — a spicy, often intensely flavoured, refreshing Mexican beer drink. The Stampede micheladas have all of the original spices and sauces and a tangy taste.
While the Happy Truck has a sweet chilli heat diablo dog at a reasonable price, its main attraction is expected to be the jalapeno cheddar gut buster being sold for $100. The hot dogs are so expensive because they are marinated in wine for five days.
Event attendee Chan Thach said she loves the Stampede food offerings “because it’s things you can’t get at Calgary restaurants.”
“We already have a really good food scene, and the midway kind of just highlights all the fun, crazy, extravagant things that our restaurants are capable of,” said Thach.
Thach said she loved the mini doughnut lemonade. Although she thought it would be too sweet, it had enough cinnamon and lemonade.
She said all of the food offerings provide a great representation of Calgary.
Social Beer Haus brought out a new Stampede midway menu in 2021 — a unique roster of sweet and savoury plates themed around it.
Offerings ranged from Fruit Loop squares layered between cotton candy ice cream, classic smoked turkey legs akin to those found at Disneyland, a variety of poutines combining savoury and sweet flavours, and beignets-style mini doughnuts.
“Food is the main focus of Stampede anyways when I go,” said Social Beer Haus chef Josh Vorheez.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.