Calgary Stampede 

 Courtesy Alex Ahmed/Western Standard

The Calgary Stampede developed an app for this year’s event to assist people in looking at its activities.

“There is something for everyone at the Calgary Stampede and our new app is your digital tour guide to see, taste and experience everything The Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth has to offer,” said Calgary Stampede Director of Marketing and Sponsorship Meghan Kivisto in a press release. 

