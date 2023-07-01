Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
The Calgary Stampede developed an app for this year’s event to assist people in looking at its activities.
“There is something for everyone at the Calgary Stampede and our new app is your digital tour guide to see, taste and experience everything The Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth has to offer,” said Calgary Stampede Director of Marketing and Sponsorship Meghan Kivisto in a press release.
“From checking show times to buying rodeo tickets, our new app makes it easy to plan your day and personalize your experience, so you don’t miss a minute of the fun!”
The release said the app is the greatest way to plan for a fun time at the Calgary Stampede. With up-to-the minute show times and information, it said people can find familiar and brand-new experiences on their cellphones.
The idea came from a partnership between the Calgary Stampede and Calgary software development company Vog. Established in 2012 to provide local entrepreneurs with above board apps, Vog builds all items in house to create an exceptional user experience.
“As a proud Calgary-based organization, it was a privilege to work with the Calgary Stampede to bring this new mobile experience to life for Stampede goers,” said Vog CEO Vince O'Gorman.
“The Calgary Stampede app is a great example of how organizations of all sizes, even those with a century of history, can leverage technology to better serve their customers.”
The release went on to say users can find a schedule of events in Stampede Park happening that day on the app. It said they can create their own personalized calendar of activities.
Rather than shout out what in tarnation if people don't see what they are looking for, there is a search function. If a user types in horse in the search bar at the top, it will buck them over to options underneath, complete with times and event locations.
The search function includes categories such as music, attractions, and agriculture and western events. If people are in the mood to listen to a concert but are unsure who's playing that day, all they have to do is tap music to find what is available, where, and at what time.
When people mosey on over to Stampede Park on July 7, the release said they will notice the BMO Centre’s expansion is on its way to becoming reality in 2024. Therefore, some attractions might be located in a different place than past years, so the app includes a digital map to help users find their favourites and will lead to them hollering about how they had a great time.
The Calgary Stampede announced June 14 Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jeremy Hansen will lead the 2023 Stampede Parade.
