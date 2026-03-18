YAHOO! Calgary Stampede unveils 20-year master plan to transform Stampede Park into year-round destination

A sweeping new vision for Calgary Stampede grounds was unveiled Wednesday, with organizers outlining an ambitious 20-year plan to transform Stampede Park into a year-round culture and entertainment hub.The updated master plan, developed in partnership with the Calgary Municipal Land Corporation, builds on nearly two decades of redevelopment and aims to expand the site beyond its traditional 10-day summer festival into a permanent destination within Calgary’s growing Culture and Entertainment District.Stampede CEO Joel Cowley said the organization has effectively delivered on its original 2004 vision and is now looking ahead to the next phase of growth. The new plan aligns with the broader Rivers District strategy and is designed to support long-term flexibility, expansion and increased programming.Major projects completed or underway over the past several years include the expanded BMO Centre, the Nutrien Western Event Centre, the Sam Centre, the Stampede Youth Campus, and upgrades to surrounding infrastructure such as the Victoria Park/Stampede LRT station and 17 Ave. extension. Future developments like Scotia Place and a new hotel are also factored into the plan..At the core of the proposal are seven new zones intended to reshape how the grounds are used year-round. These include a new agriculture and livestock facility aimed at positioning Calgary as a global hub for the sector, expanded heritage and cultural spaces, a revitalized live events district, and a new multipurpose venue to replace the aging Big Four Building.Additional elements include a redesigned Stampede gateway with mixed-use development, expanded outdoor gathering and flex spaces, and potential upgrades or expansion to the grandstand and track facilities.Kate Thompson said the plan reflects a coordinated effort to integrate Stampede Park into the wider Rivers District while balancing the operational needs of the event with long-term city-building goals.The plan follows an 18-month consultation process involving internal teams, community stakeholders and civic partners, and comes as roughly $2 billion in projects have already been completed or are underway in the district.Design work was led by global architecture firm Populous alongside Calgary-based GGA Architecture.While the vision has now been made public, details around funding and construction timelines have yet to be finalized, with officials saying more information will be released as the plan progresses.