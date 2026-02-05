YAHOO!: Study finds Calgary Stampede rounds up $721M into Alberta economy

The Calgary Stampede generated $721 million in annual economic output for Alberta in 2025, underscoring the event’s role as one of the province’s largest tourism and business drivers, according to a new study by MNP LLP.The analysis found the Stampede’s total provincial economic impact rose 33% — an increase of $181 million — compared with the last assessment completed in 2019, driven by higher visitor spending and expanded year-round activity at Stampede Park.The study measured incremental economic benefits, focusing on spending by out-of-town visitors and Stampede operations that brought new dollars into the economy. It examined the impact of the annual July Stampede as well as conferences, trade shows, and events hosted on the grounds throughout the year.Nationally, Stampede-related activity generated $872 million in economic output, while Calgary alone saw $664 million, including $190.7 million in wages and salaries paid to local workers. The economic boost flowed through hotels, restaurants, transportation services, attractions, and local businesses, while supporting tourism and employment.Stampede president and CEO Joel Cowley said the figures reflect strong demand for events and sustained community support for what is billed as The Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth..“As a not-for-profit organization, the Calgary Stampede is proud to contribute meaningful economic value to our neighbours,” Cowley said. “This study highlights how our gathering place attracts spending and reinforces a resilient, competitive economy.”The 10-day Stampede celebration itself generated $389 million in economic output across Alberta in 2025, while events and operations during the remainder of the year contributed an additional $332 million provincially.Tourism Calgary president and CEO Alisha Reynolds said the Stampede and Stampede Park remain critical anchors for the city’s visitor economy, attracting domestic and international travelers and encouraging longer stays.The report also found Calgary’s economic output tied to the Stampede has climbed nearly 48% — or $214 million — since 2019, pointing to the growing importance of year-round programming on Stampede Park.The organization credits more than 3,000 volunteers, 1,200 year-round employees, and roughly 3,500 seasonal workers for supporting operations that allow the Stampede to reinvest revenue into youth, education, arts, and agricultural programs while maintaining its year-round presence in the community.