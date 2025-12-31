News

Year in review: Bills tabled and impacts of the fall 2025 Ontario legislature sitting

While dozens of measures were introduced, only a small number drove the government’s legislative agenda.
Doug Ford speaking to reporters in Toronto
Doug Ford speaking to reporters in Toronto Screenshot: CPAC
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Ontario Politics
Ontario Legislature
Queen’s Park
ontario legislative assembly
fall 2025 session
ontario year in review
ontario bills 2025
ontario legislation

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news