Yellowhead pipeline approval marks ATCO’s largest ever investment

The Alberta Utilities Commission (AUC) recently approved ATCO Energy Systems' Yellowhead Pipeline project.The commission determined the $1.6 billion investment is needed to meet the growing energy demand in the Edmonton region.The 230 kilometre pipeline, running from Peers to Fort Saskatchewan, will be the largest infrastructure investment in ATCO’s history.Once operational in late 2027, it will carry up to 1.1 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day — roughly one-tenth of Alberta’s total daily production.For Alanna Hnatiw, the mayor of Sturgeon County — a municipality northeast of Edmonton — the approval of a major new natural gas pipeline is welcome and will help secure Alberta’s agricultural and industrial future.She has long championed balancing industry with rural life in her municipality and said the project is essential to sustaining jobs and attracting new investment.“Natural gas is integral to all the industrial operations in Sturgeon County and the surrounding area,” she told the Canadian Energy Centre.“It goes beyond just burning it to turn turbines; it is the feedstock for all kinds of value-added processing. From fertilizer and plastics to petrochemicals and hydrogen, natural gas is the lynchpin for us into the future.”.Hnatiw was one of more than a dozen community and industry leaders who sent letters of support to the AUC last year endorsing ATCO’s proposal.She said there is widespread appreciation among the county’s 20,000 residents for the opportunities afforded by the province’s oil and gas resources, which is why she joined other leaders in Alberta’s Industrial Heartland region to promote this new pipeline.Industrial customers have already reserved 90% of the pipeline’s capacity to meet their future needs, including Dow Chemical’s proposed $8.9 billion net zero ethylene plant in Fort Saskatchewan, Heidelberg Materials’ carbon-capturing cement facility in Edmonton, and McCain Foods’ planned expansion in Coaldale.Edmonton Global CEO Malcolm Bruce described the Yellowhead project as a “visionary” infrastructure undertaking in his letter of support to the AUC, saying it will “create jobs, enable billions in new investment, and drive Alberta’s hydrogen roadmap and natural gas vision and strategy.”.Smith calls Eby's pipeline stance 'un-Canadian' and 'unconstitutional'.ATCO estimates the project will support 12,000 jobs and contribute $1.6 billion annually to Alberta’s economy during construction.Once operational, it’s expected to sustain nearly 24,000 jobs and add $3.9 billion a year to the province’s GDP.For Sturgeon County, the pipeline will help underpin roughly $30 billion in industrial projects now in the planning stages, including hydrogen production with carbon capture, petrochemical facilities, and data centres.Hnatiw said maintaining energy reliability is key to preserving the county’s rural character.“We need industrial development to support our rural way of life and ensure families don’t have to leave our community to make a living,” she said.ATCO plans to file for AUC construction approval later this year.Work is expected to begin in 2026.