The City of Yellowknife said it is proactively working with the Government of the Northwest Territories (GNWT) to develop a phased plan to ensure the safe return of its residents.
Roughly 68% have evacuated the NWT because of wildfires.
Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.
On Monday, NWT Fire announced the Behchoko and Yellowknife Fire is being held.
"This is great news — but this does not mean that the fire is under control," NWT Fire said.
Yellowknife currently remains under a Territorial Evacuation Order. Hwy. 3 remains closed to Northbound traffic and any person not cleared to enter will be turned back.
The GNWT and the city said they anticipate sharing the outline of re-entry plans.
According to officials, a phased approach is necessary for the safe and orderly return of residents and businesses to Yellowknife.
The plan will ensure critical services are available, including healthcare and essential businesses and that core municipal services are on the ground; important first steps to prepare for everyone to return.
“Thanks to the tireless efforts of essential workers, we have completed our defence work and are now preparing for the return of our families, friends and co-workers,” said Yellowknife Mayor Rebecca Alty.
“I must stress that we are still under an evacuation order and this is not a call for people to return to Yellowknife. I know that it’s been a stressful and difficult time, and we look forward to welcoming everyone home soon. Until then, please stay where you have settled and take care.”
Alty said residents should be patient.
Returning residents to Yellowknife is a very complex undertaking.
"We are almost there and we will need your continued patience as we move forward together. All efforts are underway to ensure a safe return home."
