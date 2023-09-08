The City of Yellowknife said it is excited to welcome back all residents after the challenging and emotional times brought on by wildfires.
City staff in Yellowknife have been planning and working to prepare for the opening of facilities and resumption of programs and services.
As such, the city is updating residents on the phased resumption of city services and programs.
"Not all city facilities will open at the same time and programs and services may not be up and running right away," the City of Yellowknife said.
"These all depend on factors like scheduling, staff training and ensuring facilities are prepared for public use."
The following services will be provided in the coming days:
- City Hall: Open to the public as of Tuesday, September 12, for regular winter hours of 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Planning, Lands and Building Services will be open. The Municipal Enforcement Division in City Hall will be operating as usual with Parking Enforcement commencing Monday, September 11.
- Yellowknife Public Library: Open to the public on Tuesday, September 12, for regular hours. In-person and online services will be available. Special YPL programs will not resume right away, the please stay tuned to the City’s social media and website for more information.
- Visitor Information Centre: Open to the public as of Tuesday, September 12, for regular hours.
- Ruth Inch Memorial Pool: The pool needs to undergo its annual maintenance before it can open to the public for use. The facility is slated to be open to the public on Monday, October 2. More information on swimming lessons and registration dates will be provided in the upcoming weeks.
- Fieldhouse: Open to the public as of Tuesday, September 12, for regular hours.
- Multiplex: Open to the public as of Tuesday, September 12, for regular hours. One sheet of ice will be available as of September 25.
- Yellowknife Community Arena: Open to the public as of Tuesday, September 12, and is available for daytime ice bookings.
- Lessons and Programs: Recreation programming is underway and more information regarding available programs and registration dates will be provided in the upcoming weeks. For those who were enrolled in a program before the Evacuation Order, a refund will be issued to your account in the near future.
- Solid Waste Facility (SWF): The Solid Waste Facility will be open from Thursday, September 7, to Sunday, September 10, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. During this period, there will be a $0 tipping fee. The SWF will be closed on Monday, September 11. As of Tuesday, September 12, the SWF will open for regular hours and regular fees will apply.
- Waste Disposal: Garbage pick-up will continue from Thursday, September 7, until September 29 (there will be no organics pick-up between these dates). Compost and organics pick-up will begin the week of October 2. After this, the regular bi-weekly rotating schedule will resume (garbage the week of October 9, and organics the week of October 16.
- Public Safety: There will be no impact on public safety services, as a number of Municipal Enforcement Division officers remained in the community as essential workers. The Municipal Enforcement Division in City Hall will be operating as usual with Parking Enforcement commencing Monday, September 11, 2023.
- City Transit: The City’s transit system is expected to begin regular service (no express routes) starting on Monday, September 11, provided staffing levels can be maintained to provide consistent service. YATS will be available beginning Monday, September 11.
"Yellowknife remains on Evacuation Alert. However, the NWT is still under a Territorial State of Emergency, and wildfire risks remain a concern across the territory, including around highways and evacuated communities," the City of Yellowknife said.
"If you are planning on travelling to Yellowknife while it is under an Evacuation Alert, please check the status of your travel insurance. The safety of everyone is our top priority, please know various important services are only running at basic levels in Yellowknife."
