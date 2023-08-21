Two people who decided to ignore the evacuation order in Yellowknife so they could allegedly loot houses are now being removed from the NWT.
The Yellowknife RCMP said on Monday it was made aware of a social media post that reported a man and woman had reportedly broken into a residence and were seen walking through yards.
The Yellowknife RCMP said it initiated an investigation and was able to identify the man seen in the post.
"RCMP attended the residence where the break and enter reportedly occurred and found signs of a break-in," the Yellowknife RCMP said.
"RCMP officers entered and cleared the residence and located the man and woman sleeping inside the residence."
Police said both the 30-year-old man and the 23-year-old woman, both from Yellowknife, were arrested and are currently in custody.
Charges of being unlawfully in a dwelling house are pending against both.
Police said these two individuals have been booked on evacuation flights and will be released with conditions to not return to Yellowknife until the evacuation order is over.
It is unclear where the two are being sent.
“This social media post was widely shared today and has generated concern from people who have evacuated and from essential workers who have remained behind,” said Cpl. Matt Halstead from RCMP NWT Media Relations.
“I want to stress this incident involves a break and enter into the residence of one of the suspect’s family members."
Halstead said no stolen property was located in the residence and at this time, there is no indication these people were involved in other break-ins or looting.
"If people have concerns as a result of the doorbell or surveillance cameras, I would encourage them to contact us and we will investigate," Halstead said.
"While undoubtedly well-intentioned, posts like this can cause further undue stress for people who have had to evacuate.”
The Yellowknife RCMP said it is well-positioned to conduct patrols of property and follow up on information about potential break-ins.
