Yet another Alberta church goes up in flames

It's happened again — another Alberta chruch has been burned to the ground by an arsonist.This time it was the Beiseker Seventh Day Adventist Church, located on RR 242 in Wheatland County, that went up in flames at 6:24 a.m. on Thursday."When fire crews arrived, the church was fully engulfed in flames," said RCMP in a Thursday release. "A fire investigator was called to assist, and later that day, the fire was deemed to be an arson. The RCMP are now investigating and are seeking public assistance." Anyone who may have any information regarding the arson is asked to contact the Airdrie RCMP at 403‐ 945‐7200, or your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1‐800‐222‐8477 (TIPS), online at www. P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store. Over the last few years dozens of churches across Alberta and Canada have been torched following the release of news of 215 possible burial sites at a former residential school in Kamloops.