President Joe Biden’s home in Wilmington, Delaware, has yielded five more pages of classified documents.
The documents were discovered on Wednesday night but their existence was only revealed on Saturday.
The New York Post reports White House special counsel Richard Sauber said he found the material in Biden’s home library when Department of Justice officials arrived to retrieve the single classified page.
“While I was transferring it to the DOJ officials who accompanied me, five additional pages with classification markings were discovered among the material with it, for a total of six pages,” Sauber said. “The DOJ officials with me immediately took possession of them.”
Biden’s lawyers had halted a search of his library on Wednesday evening, Sauber said, because the aides who were conducting it lacked security clearances to lay eyes on what they might find.
Biden’s personal lawyer, Bob Bauer, defended the slow release of details on the document search in a statement, saying that the president’s legal team was trying to balance transparency and “the established norms and limitations necessary to protect the investigation’s integrity.”
The White House is already facing scrutiny for waiting more than two months to acknowledge the discovery of the initial group of documents at the Biden office.
The latest discovery adds to documents found in December in Biden's garage and in November at his former offices at the Penn Biden Center in Washington, from his time as vice president.
CNN previously reported the classified material found in Biden’s private office included some top-secret files with the “sensitive compartmentalized information” designation, which is used for highly sensitive information obtained from intelligence sources.
Those documents included US intelligence memos and briefing materials that covered topics including Ukraine, Iran and the United Kingdom, according to a source familiar with the matter.
The discoveries have led to accusations from Republicans that Biden "mishandled" classified materials in the same way that former President Donald Trump was accused of doing, although Democrats dispute this comparison, FOX News reports.
Last year, the FBI raided Trump's residence in Mar-a-Lago, retrieving approximately 300 documents with classified markings, some top secret, which the former president had not turned over to the National Archives, as required by law. At the time, Biden had said Trump had been "irresponsible."
The House Judiciary Committee will conduct its own investigation under the leadership of Chairman Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio.
"We are conducting oversight of the Justice Department’s actions with respect to former Vice President Biden’s mishandling of classified documents, including the apparently unauthorized possession of classified material at a Washington, DC, private office and in the garage of his Wilmington, Delaware, residence," Jordan and Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., wrote in a letter sent Friday to Garland.
The apparent mishandling of classified documents and official records from the Obama administration are under investigation by a former U.S. attorney, Robert Hur, who was appointed as a special counsel on Thursday by Attorney General Merrick Garland, according to Newsmax.
“We have now publicly released specific details about the documents identified, how they were identified, and where they were found,” said Sauber, in a statement that noted the White House counsel’s office will no longer answer questions on the matter with the investigation under way.
“The White House will cooperate with the newly-appointed Special Counsel.”
The White House is facing increasing criticism for its lack of transparency with the public over the documents, which is a balancing act, said Bauer.
“These considerations require avoiding the public release of detail relevant to the investigation while it is ongoing,” he said.
