York police arrest five in connection to Vaughan home invasion that killed father of four

York Regional Police have arrested five individuals, including two youths, in connection with the fatal August home invasion that claimed the life of Abdul Aleem Farooqi, a father of four, in Vaughan, Ont.Police said three suspects, at least one armed, broke into Farooqi’s home on Andreeta Drive in Kleinberg around 1 a.m. on Aug. 31. A family friend told reporters that the assailants held at least one of Farooqi’s daughters at gunpoint before fatally shooting the 46-year-old father in front of his family.The suspects fled the scene wearing dark clothing and face coverings. Investigators have said the home appeared to have been targeted “for monetary gain.”York Regional Police Chief Jim MacSween and Homicide Unit Insp. Paolo Fiore provided an update on the ongoing investigation Wednesday afternoon at police headquarters.Police executed search warrants at three locations in Toronto and Mississauga on Monday, leading to the arrest of three adults and two youths..Ford calls for tougher sentencing after friend killed in home invasion.A 26-year-old man from Mississauga faces five charges, including first-degree murder. At the time of his arrest, "he was out on four separate forms of release," Fiore said.A 34-year-old man from Toronto has been charged with two offences, including robbery with a firearm.A 25-year-old Toronto man was charged with operating the stolen Honda CRV used in the home invasion, which had been taken from Toronto a few days prior. Fiore noted the man was also out on two separate forms of release at the time of the offence.Two 16-year-old youths, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, were also charged in connection to operating the stolen vehicle.Police continue to seek a 16-year-old boy wanted for first-degree murder and three additional charges related to the shooting.“We will find you,” Fiore said.“It’s time to contact a lawyer and turn yourself in.”Authorities say there are additional suspects still at large.Friends of the family described Farooqi as a respected businessman, a devoted father, and a valued community leader.