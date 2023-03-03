Investigators with York Region police, working alongside the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) criminal investigations section, have rescued 64 Mexicans exploited through an international labour trafficking ring.
“This investigation has been a difficult one,” said York Region Police Chief Jim MacSween in a Friday press release.
“To see the state of the workers’ living conditions, considering the promises that were made to them, was heartbreaking.”
The release said seven people have been charged with multiple offences related to a criminal human trafficking organization.
The release went on to say York Region police received information in November Mexicans were being exploited for labour in the area. It added an investigation, called Project Norte, revealed an organized crime group enticed the victims into Canada with promises of good work and a better life.
The victims ended up living in deplorable conditions and were driven to work sites in dilapidated private buses. They were mistreated, abused, and exploited for manual labour at farms, factories, and warehouses across the Greater Toronto Area.
They lived in squalor and were forced to work long hours for little pay, while their exploiters reaped the benefits and lived in luxury.
After an in-depth investigation, the release said officers from York Region police, Ontario Provincial Police, Toronto police, and Peel Region police, executed search warrants at five properties in the GTA on February 8. It added 64 workers were rescued, five people were arrested and charged, and two have warrants issued for their arrest.
A victim assistance centre was set up to provide food; shelter; medical attention; information; and support services from police, CBSA, paramedics, and community supports after the warrants were executed. Of the 64 people rescued, 53 accepted the offer of help and continue to be supported.
York Region police asset forfeiture unit seized nine vehicles in this investigation, including three buses used to transport people to their work sites.
“The Spanish-speaking officers who assisted in the investigation were also deeply affected, as they could see the reflections of their own families and friends in the faces of these hardworking people who were only trying to find a better life,” said MacSween.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the York Region police human trafficking section at 1 (866) 876-5423 or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
Q uestion, doesn't it seem like there's more of these stories every day from around the world.....and that's just the tip of the iceberg
Log In
