Investigators with York Region police, working alongside the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) criminal investigations section, have rescued 64 Mexicans exploited through an international labour trafficking ring. 

“This investigation has been a difficult one,” said York Region Police Chief Jim MacSween in a Friday press release. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

(1) comment

Mars Hill
Mars Hill

Q uestion, doesn't it seem like there's more of these stories every day from around the world.....and that's just the tip of the iceberg

