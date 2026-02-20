York regional police chief Jim MacSween to retire in June

York Regional Police Chief Jim MacSween announced Friday he will retire later this year after nearly six years leading one of Ontario’s largest municipal police services.

MacSween said in a post on social media platform X that his retirement will take effect June 26, 2026.

“Today, I announced that I have made the decision to retire as Chief of York Regional Police, effective June 26, 2026,” MacSween wrote.

“It has been the greatest honour of my career to lead the dedicated members of York Regional Police, who put the professionalism, compassion and commitment to public safety into action every day.”

MacSween thanked the York Regional Police Service Board, officers, community partners and residents for their support throughout his tenure.

“I would like to thank the Police Service Board, our members, our partners and our communities for the trust and confidence you have placed in me over the past six years, and for my entire career,” he said.

The chief added that he intends to focus on ensuring an orderly leadership transition before his departure.