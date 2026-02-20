York regional police chief Jim MacSween to retire in June

York Regional Police Chief Jim MacSween announced Friday he will retire later this year after nearly six years leading one of Ontario’s largest municipal police services.
MacSween said in a post on social media platform X that his retirement will take effect June 26, 2026.
“Today, I announced that I have made the decision to retire as Chief of York Regional Police, effective June 26, 2026,” MacSween wrote.
“It has been the greatest honour of my career to lead the dedicated members of York Regional Police, who put the professionalism, compassion and commitment to public safety into action every day.”
MacSween thanked the York Regional Police Service Board, officers, community partners and residents for their support throughout his tenure.
“I would like to thank the Police Service Board, our members, our partners and our communities for the trust and confidence you have placed in me over the past six years, and for my entire career,” he said.
The chief added that he intends to focus on ensuring an orderly leadership transition before his departure.
“Being privileged to work alongside and lead thousands of exceptional people, I am retiring with immense gratitude and pride,” MacSween wrote. “But I am still looking forward, and my commitment over the coming months is simple: Supporting a disciplined and seamless transition, so the organization’s focus stays exactly where it belongs—on building and protecting safer communities well into the future.”
MacSween’s announcement follows a period of heightened public attention surrounding policing issues in the Greater Toronto Area.
In recent months, he faced scrutiny over comments made during a spike in violent home invasions, including a fatal break-in that killed 49-year-old Abdul Aleem Farooqi. After criticism of guidance urging residents not to confront intruders, MacSween clarified his remarks, saying they were intended to preserve life during potentially armed encounters.
“When I told citizens not to take matters into their own hands, it had nothing to do with politics, or with concern over force used against the perpetrators of home invasions,” MacSween said at the time. “It was suggested as a tactic in the hopes of preserving lives, should citizens be confronted with an armed intruder.”
His comments prompted reaction from political leaders, with Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre arguing Canadians should retain the right to defend themselves in their homes. MacSween later acknowledged that individuals may act to protect themselves and their families if confronted with violence, while continuing to recommend calling 911 and avoiding direct confrontation when possible.
MacSween also played a prominent role in announcing the results of Project South, a major corruption and organized crime investigation led by York Regional Police with support from Toronto Police, the Ontario Provincial Police and Correctional Services of Ontario.
At a joint press conference, MacSween said the probe uncovered allegations that serving and former Toronto police officers unlawfully accessed and shared confidential information, accepted bribes and participated in drug trafficking activities linked to organized crime.
Seven Toronto police officers and one retired officer were arrested and charged with offences including conspiracy to obstruct justice, breach of trust, drug trafficking and unauthorized computer use.
Investigators also alleged that civilian suspect Brian Da Costa played a central role in a drug trafficking network involving the export of cannabis and fentanyl and the importation of cocaine. When Da Costa was arrested Jan. 23, 2026, officers seized approximately 169 pounds of cannabis and one pound of fentanyl believed destined for Europe.
Other civilian suspects were charged in connection with trafficking cocaine, methamphetamine, fentanyl, heroin, oxycodone and illegal cannabis. Police said an illegal firearm was also seized from a repeat offender already out on bail.
MacSween described Project South as one of the most complex investigations of his 28-year policing career.
“This investigation continues, and we will pursue every lead to rid our communities of organized crime and corruption within our institutions,” he said.
Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw said the allegations against members of his service were “deeply disappointing” and damaging to public trust, adding that the investigation was conducted independently by York Regional Police to avoid conflicts of interest.
Both chiefs emphasized that the alleged misconduct does not reflect the broader police services, noting that thousands of officers continue to serve their communities professionally.
York Regional Police have not yet announced who will succeed MacSween following his retirement.