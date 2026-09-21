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York school board staff shown ‘white supremacy’ pledge at elementary meeting

Sept. 14 slide told teachers education maintains white supremacy and must be dismantled
One of the slides in an all-staff Sept. 14 meeting for teachers at a York Region District elementary school.
One of the slides in an all-staff Sept. 14 meeting for teachers at a York Region District elementary school.Jonathan Kay on X
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