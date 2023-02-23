Former US President Donald Trump visited East Palestine, OH Thursday to bring essential supplies and speak with residents impacted by the train derailment carrying toxic chemicals.
"You are not forgotten. We stand with you. We pray for you. And we will stand with you and your fight to help ensure the accountability that you deserve," Trump told the crowd gathered at a fire station.
"The community has shown the tough and resilient heart of America. And that's what it is. This is really America right here. We're standing in America."
On February 3, a 141 car train carrying hazardous materials derailed and caught fire near East Palestine. A controlled vent and burn was done to prevent the cars from exploding. Since then, there have been reports of animals falling sick and dying, and several local residents complained of health ailments.
During his visit, Trump highlighted the local residents that had been "forgotten" by the current US administration following the disaster. He pledged to help the community hold those responsible for the damage accountable.
The former president brought essential supplies to the area, including thousands of gallons of cleaning supplies and a dozen pallets of spring water.
Tens of thousands of pounds of goods, food, water being delivered to the people of East Palestine, Ohio right now before Trump’s visit. Trump paid for all of it. Number of goods delivered from the Biden Administration: 0. pic.twitter.com/QQADqZl9Uy
Trump said that if he were still president, Federal Emergency Management Agency "would have been here a long time ago."
When a reporter asked Trump for his thoughts on US President Joe Biden not yet visiting the town, he said, "I think it's terrible, you know that." Trump told another journalist that his message to Biden was "get over here."
Biden has not announced his intentions to visit East Palestine. This week, Biden flew to Ukraine to affirm the US commitment to the country's defense against Russia and to announce another $500 million in aid.
Transport Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who has also been criticized for his lack of response to the disaster, is visiting East Palestine on Thursday.
Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.
(8) comments
Biden is too busy over in Ukraine trying to gin up WW III with the Money Laundering tyrant Zelensky . . .
Senile fall up the stairs China Joe has already given over 120 BILLION to Ukraine . . . but Not a Dime to East Palestina or the Wide Open US Southern Border.
The light in the loafers Sec. of Transport has not showed up either . . . evidently doing re-runs of the Howdy Doody show is keeping him too busy . . . .
Trump is the real president. I thought Soros was a philanthropist according to Wikipedia. Where’s his donation ?? Oh right. He needs his money to install radical Marxist state and city prosecutors and pay for whack jobs to stuff ballots into mailboxes, and buy food and transportation to bring up illegal aliens to flood the border. What about Tom Steyer ? Where’s his donation ?? Wikipedia says he’s a philanthropist as well. How about Gates ?? They’ve all got more money than President Trump. Yet look who steps up. The real president. What about the billions going to Ukraine?? But no help for their own citizens. Where’s Biden ?? In Ukraine. He can’t be bothered.
GOAT.👍
Well done President Trump....[thumbup]
Biden is a complete disgrace and embarrassment. On par with Trudeau.
You will not find this story in any msm paper. MSM is controlled by JT, and JT hates Trump. Ohio is 70% Trump voters, so Biden does nothing. Explain to me again how Biden got 81 million votes. Hmmmm!
present
Maybe if Ohio joined East Ukraine and become a money laundering hub the bumbling dementia ridden moron Biden would notice them
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.