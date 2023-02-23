Trump
Courtesy of Twitter

Former US President Donald Trump visited East Palestine, OH Thursday to bring essential supplies and speak with residents impacted by the train derailment carrying toxic chemicals.

"You are not forgotten. We stand with you. We pray for you. And we will stand with you and your fight to help ensure the accountability that you deserve," Trump told the crowd gathered at a fire station.

Tags

Bureau Chief (Parliament Hill)

Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.

Recommended for you

(8) comments

Left Coast
Left Coast

Biden is too busy over in Ukraine trying to gin up WW III with the Money Laundering tyrant Zelensky . . .

Senile fall up the stairs China Joe has already given over 120 BILLION to Ukraine . . . but Not a Dime to East Palestina or the Wide Open US Southern Border.

The light in the loafers Sec. of Transport has not showed up either . . . evidently doing re-runs of the Howdy Doody show is keeping him too busy . . . .

Report Add Reply
DemocracyDiesWhenLegacyMediaLies
DemocracyDiesWhenLegacyMediaLies

Trump is the real president. I thought Soros was a philanthropist according to Wikipedia. Where’s his donation ?? Oh right. He needs his money to install radical Marxist state and city prosecutors and pay for whack jobs to stuff ballots into mailboxes, and buy food and transportation to bring up illegal aliens to flood the border. What about Tom Steyer ? Where’s his donation ?? Wikipedia says he’s a philanthropist as well. How about Gates ?? They’ve all got more money than President Trump. Yet look who steps up. The real president. What about the billions going to Ukraine?? But no help for their own citizens. Where’s Biden ?? In Ukraine. He can’t be bothered.

Report Add Reply
mccann.wp
mccann.wp

GOAT.👍

Report Add Reply
james.morris
james.morris

Well done President Trump....[thumbup]

Report Add Reply
fpenner
fpenner

Biden is a complete disgrace and embarrassment. On par with Trudeau.

Report Add Reply
Free Canada
Free Canada

You will not find this story in any msm paper. MSM is controlled by JT, and JT hates Trump. Ohio is 70% Trump voters, so Biden does nothing. Explain to me again how Biden got 81 million votes. Hmmmm!

Report Add Reply
Mars Hill
Mars Hill

present

Report Add Reply
Boris Hall
Boris Hall

Maybe if Ohio joined East Ukraine and become a money laundering hub the bumbling dementia ridden moron Biden would notice them

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.